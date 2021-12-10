Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,842 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maximus were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

