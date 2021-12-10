MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 422,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.