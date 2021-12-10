MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 3,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

