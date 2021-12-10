MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 56,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

XOM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. 320,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

