MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.17

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 32095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.30.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$550.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.70 million.

MDA Company Profile (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

