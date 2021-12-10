Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 8%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.04 ($3.41) and last traded at €2.91 ($3.27). 12,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.70 ($3.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.50 and its 200 day moving average is €3.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.