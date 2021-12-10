Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 361,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 217,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

