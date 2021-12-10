Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch Sells 30,000 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total transaction of 531,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00.

Meta Materials stock opened at 3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.85 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.40.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

