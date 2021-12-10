M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGPUF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.56 on Friday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

