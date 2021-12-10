MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 786,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 56,496 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

