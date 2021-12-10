Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $126.46 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,423.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

