Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIIU. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 509,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIIIU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

