Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 579,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Molecular Templates by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

