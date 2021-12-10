Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 383.0% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

ALG stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,021 shares of company stock worth $2,488,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

