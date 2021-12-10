Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Miller Industries worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

