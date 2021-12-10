MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.12. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $788.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

