MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 7.2% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 6,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 173.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

