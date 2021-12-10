Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $343.60 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.48 and its 200 day moving average is $360.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

