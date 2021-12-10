Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,866 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.71 and a 1-year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

