Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.