Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE CL opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.