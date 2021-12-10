Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,445 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

