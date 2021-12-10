Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $219.55 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00005964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $219.55 million and approximately $247.38 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

