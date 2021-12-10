Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.53. 7,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 574,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Missfresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $15,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

