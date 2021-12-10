Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

MCW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

