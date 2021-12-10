Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Up 5.7%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

