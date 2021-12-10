Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $23,675.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00402476 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.