Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

MNXBF remained flat at $$7.66 during trading on Friday.

Monex Group Company Profile

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

