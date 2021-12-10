Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,398.33

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.33 ($18.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,392 ($18.46). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.54), with a volume of 334,748 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

