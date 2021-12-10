Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $562.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $515.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.25. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

