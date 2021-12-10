Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $70.62

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.62, but opened at $67.35. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.93.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,383,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez sold 20,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $1,175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,421 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,783. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

