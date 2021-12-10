Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 365.80 ($4.85) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279.80 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 334.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.40.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kate Swann bought 27,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($105,639.29).

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.