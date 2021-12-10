Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Yalla Group worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Yalla Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

