Morgan Stanley Buys 54,704 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1,519.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of AFT opened at $16.17 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.