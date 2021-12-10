Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

