Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

