Morgan Stanley Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 945.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 81.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 15,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.51. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,948,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,252,866 shares of company stock worth $4,710,606. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

