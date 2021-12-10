Morgan Stanley Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.83 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

