Morgan Stanley Has $4.29 Million Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of HEXO worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

