Morgan Stanley Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $115.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.98 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

