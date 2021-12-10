Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declares $1.00 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0011 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

IIF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

