Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $80.38 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.