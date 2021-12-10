Morgan Stanley Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $524.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.