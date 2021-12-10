Morgan Stanley Raises Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.62.

LBRT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

