Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$55.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

