Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.10. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

