Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) shares were down 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 402,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 74,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 234,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.