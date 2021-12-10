Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vontier were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2,817.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.