Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.10% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,036. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.78 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

