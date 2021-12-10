Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $44.38 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 123,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

ATR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.21. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.13. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.